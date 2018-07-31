‘Titans’ Trailer Released

The first trailer for DC’s new Titans series has finally dropped, and these are not your father’s Titans.

The trailer focuses on Robin and Raven, though we do get glimpses of the rest of the team. You’ll notice this is a much more mature take on the Titans characters, with some language and healthy doses of blood in the brutal action sequences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Dark Knight does not make a cameo, he is mentioned in the footage with one particular line indicates Robin and Batman aren’t on the best of terms.

You can find the official trailer for Titans above and the description for Titans below:

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW.

DC UNIVERSE will be available in fall 2018 as a direct-to-consumer digital service, backed by Warner Bros. Digital Networks and built by Warner Bros. Digital Labs. Fans who sign up for memberships will enjoy new original live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated selection of comic books, breaking news, an expansive encyclopedia, and access to exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests.