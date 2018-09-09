DC Comics Fans React to Robin Killing in New ‘Titans’ Trailer

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action Teen Titans adaptation coming to the DC Universe streaming platform has debuted and fans are having mixed reactions to the more mature tone of the series compared to more lighthearted adventures of the superheroes.

Ahead of the trailer debut, fans knew that Titans would take a more “grounded” approach to the characters, yet they didn’t quite comprehend just how violent or graphic the series would be. The first trailer depicts Robin proclaiming, “F-ck Batman,” to a group of threatened thugs while proceeding to give them potentially fatal injuries.

For better or worse, the films in the DC Extended Universe have embraced a similar darkness, though Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice managed to toe the line and maintain PG-13 ratings. DC Comics TV series, like Supergirl and The Flash, have stayed much more family-friendly and have earned passionate followings.

Bringing Bullets

Robin is such a bad ass vigilante, fighting off those street thugs with nothing more than his whitts and all those bullets he shot at them — Quinton Reviews (@Q_Review) July 19, 2018

Too Dark

The TITANS trailer literally looks like that “Batman With a Shotgun” fanfilm that got pulled off the internet because the Aurora shooter was obsessed with it (the hell was that called?) — Bob Chipman @ SDCC (@the_moviebob) July 19, 2018

Looks Familiar

hmm it’s almost like DC wanted robin to be a remorseless killer with resentment towards batman…almost like there’s a character that exists like that…who was also Robin…and isn’t dick Grayson….. — ej (@ejnoodles) July 19, 2018

Should Be Jason Todd

It would make way more sense for #Titans‘ Robin to be Jason Todd with the attitude they want the character to have — Oliver Sava (@OliverSava) July 19, 2018

You Had One Job

everyone: alright DC all you got to do is have Dick not kill people



*DC releases new Titans trailer*



Robin: pic.twitter.com/to5tBJ9isI — JAMES Darnell (@cmpuls3) July 19, 2018

An Age-Old Debate

I’m assuming Robin’s line in this Teen Titans trailer makes more sense in context. Like, if it’s followed by “Marry Superman. Kill Hawkman.” — Patrick Weekes (@PatrickWeekes) July 19, 2018

A Misunderstanding

You guys are all wrong. Robin CLEARLY said, ‘puck Batman,’ as they had been playfully re-enacting the classic hockey scene from the Batman & Robin scene. — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) July 19, 2018

Big Mistakes

Tip of the hat to everyone working on #Titans for making it worse than I expected. Dove, notorious pacifist, rips people’s bodies apart. Robin is a spree killer. This trailer looks like Joker wrote fanfiction. — John Wiswell (@Wiswell) July 19, 2018

No More Murderers

Like don’t get me wrong I WILL give #Titans a chance, of course I will, BUT that Trailer and how “Robin” was portrayed really sours my first Impression, A Murderer building a team of “Better heroes” than his and their mentors should not b someone who Murders around children… — ArminiesSoloTollogyst ?? (@Arminies) July 19, 2018

Stick With The Originals