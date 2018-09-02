‘Titans’ TV Series To Explore Moment That Robin Left Batman

Some DC fans are still trying to process Robin’s view of Batman in the first Titans trailer, and Geoff Johns is eager to explore the how and why that rift exists in a big way.

The moment we are referring to is the “F*** Batman” Robin utters in the opening segments of the trailer, revealing he isn’t necessarily a fan of the Dark Knight at the moment. Johns wants fans to take that moment for what it is, which is a small manifestation of a much larger story.

“It is! It is controversial! I think that was expected though, you know? I don’t think anyone was like, ‘What? Wait! What?!’ As I’ve been telling people, I’m like, you know, not to take the trailer as, ‘This is the whole show.’ But I’m glad there’s discussion and there should be discussion about that and why we would go that direction and why Robin would ever get to that point,” Johns told CBR. “You know, a big part of the series is exploring — and I’m doing that with Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti and Greg Walker — and a big part of the series that we’re exploring is the moment that Robin left Batman.”

Robin was very much in need of a change of scenery when he moved to the Titans, and it helped him find himself as someone apart from the Dynamic Duo and Batman in general. The show will explore these elements and how he got to this point.

“In the Titans, he was kind of a lost character,” Johns said. “He was looking for what his next thing was, and the Titans individually are all lost and they form a family — a surrogate family that’s… you know, we’re staying true to Marv [Wolfman] and Geroge [Perez]’s take on the Titans in that sense. But you’re going to see what Robin’s gone through and why he’s gotten to that point and I’m excited for people to see it. I don’t think they really quite know what the show is, and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

Titans will debut on the DC Universe streaming service on October 3rd.