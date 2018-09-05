New ‘Titans’ Photo Includes a Dark Detail About Dick Grayson’s Past

It looks like the latest look at DC Universe’s Titans is making one hero confront their past head on.

Reddit user ToastedMelonYT spotted a pretty macabre Easter egg hidden inside one of the recent Titans promotional photos. In the photo of Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), the bodies of his parents can actually be seen on the floor, signifying their death early on in Dick’s life.

In the pages of DC Comics, Dick and his parents are members of the Flying Graysons, a circus troupe who are ultimately killed during a performance by the mobster Tony Zucco. And while previous details about Titans have hinted at the Flying Graysons making some sort of appearance, there’s something very dark about seeing their corpses sneakily hidden in a promo photo.

It’s no secret that Dick will have a lot of angst going into Titans, between the death of his parents and the falling out that he had with Batman. But according to those involved with the series, that emotion will factor in in a very specific way.

“That’s actually part of the story of Titans,” co-creator Geoff Johns said in a recent interview. “When we meet Dick Grayson in Titans, it’s very much the canon of what Marv [Wolfman] and George [Perez] did. This is after he’s obviously split from Batman, if that wasn’t clear enough, and why he did and what happened.”

“There’s a story to be told in the series. Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.” Johns continued. “[Teen Titans] was, for its time, very controversial. It pushed the envelope really, really hard. We wanted to do a show that did the same thing. But I will say, the trailer, I think some people think ‘Oh, it’s all this, or it’s all that.’ The show is a bunch of different tones. But that’s a part of the show, that’s definitely part of the show.”

Titans will star Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

Titans will premiere on October 12th only on DC Universe.