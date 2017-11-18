Tom Cavanagh Confirmed As Eobard Thawne In “Crisis on Earth-X”

Thanks to the recently-revealed stills for “Crisis on Earth-X” — the monumental crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow — we now know an Arrowverse mainstay will be returning to his roots.

Although he’s been playing Harry Wells — the good version, a friend of Team Flash — it looks like actor Tom Cavanagh will be playing his first ever role on The Flash. The stills show Cavanagh donning none other the iconic Reverse Flash costume.

And while Cavanagh hasn’t technically played Eobard Thawne — he assumed the role of Reverse Flash while the real Eobard (Matthew Letscher) used his identity — it appears the events of “Crisis of Earth-X” may shed a different light on the character.

The still in which we see the return of Reverse Flash was among those released for Arrow, so fans can expect the character to resurface in “Crisis on Earth X, Part 2” on Monday, November 27.

THE EPIC FOUR-WAY CROSSOVER WITH “ARROW,” “SUPERGIRL,” “THE FLASH” AND “DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW” CONTINUES — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (guest star Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet.

Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.

“Crisis on Earth-X,” the two-night crossover event, will air on November 27 and 28, for two hours per night beginning at 8 p.m.