Tom Cavanagh Returns to The Flash in "Keep it Dark" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Keep it Dark", the seventeenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will air on Wednesday, June 8th and will be directed by series star Danielle Panabaker. The new preview reveals that Tom Cavanagh, who exited the series in a regular capacity in Season 7, will return to The Flash with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) paying Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne a visit where he is imprisoned on Lian Yu. Viewers last saw Cavanagh as Thawne earlier this season in the "Armageddon" event.

But why would Barry need to visit Thawne? The preview reveals that there's another speedster operating in Central City and Barry needs to figure out who that mystery meta is. You can check out the official episode synopsis as well as the preview for yourself below.

"DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi."

Last week during The CW's scheduling call ahead of the network's upfronts presentation, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that they are having discussions about the future of The Flash. The series was previously renewed for a ninth season and that season will debut in 2023 as part of the network's mid-season programming. While fans have been wondering if Season 9 will be the last for The Flash, Pedowitz said that no determination has been made.

"We have a lot of questions about how to go forward," Pedowitz said. "We have not made any determination, nor has the studio."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Keep it Dark" airs June 8th.

