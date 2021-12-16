Tom King’s New Batman Series Sends Catwoman, Riddler and Penguin on a Deadly Heist

DC Comics has announced its next Batman epic from writer Tom King, who will collaborate with artist Dave Marquez and colorist Alejandro Sánchez for Batman: Killing Time. King helped relaunch Batman during the DC Rebirth era alongside artists like David Finch, Clay Mann, Mikel Janin, Mitch Gerads, Jorge Fornes, John Romita Jr., and more. Much of King’s run focused on the relationship between the Dark Knight and Catwoman, including their much-hyped wedding that was interrupted by Bane. King reunited with Clay Mann for Batman/Catwoman, which takes place years after his Batman run and introduced Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm, from the animated movie Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, into the main DC Universe.

CBR has the details on the six-issue Batman: Killing Time miniseries, which takes place in the past and finds villains Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler looking to pull off a deadly heist that involves Bruce Wayne. An unlettered preview of the first issue gives two of the villains the spotlight, while Killer Cros is added just to give Batman someone to punch.

Dave Marquez’s first DC work came on a Batman/Superman series written by Joshua Williamson, who is now the current writer on the main Batman title. Marquez later reunited with his frequent collaborator, Brian Michael Bendis, on Justice League.

The covers, solicitation, and unlettered preview of Batman: Killing Time #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale March 1, 2022.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME #1 Written by Tom King Art and cover by David Marquez and Alejandro Sánchez Variant cover by Kael Ngu 1:25 variant cover by Alex Garner 1:100 variant cover by Peach Momoko The Batman variant cover by Carlos D’Anda $4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/1/22 Three villains, one Dark Knight, and a deadly heist gone wrong. Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But, as the events unfold, what fun is a heist without a bloody double cross or two? The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez bring an epic, white-knuckled, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time…

Batman: Killing Time #1 Cover

Batman: Killing Time #1 Kael Ngu Variant Cover

Batman: Killing Time #1 Alex Garner Variant Cover

Batman: Killing Time #1 Peach Momoko Variant Cover

Batman: Killing Time #1 The Batman Variant Cover

Batman: Killing Time #1 Preview

Batman: Killing Time #1 Preview

Batman: Killing Time #1 Preview