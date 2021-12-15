Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent are teaming up in a new series that merges DC’s Batman/Superman with World’s Finest. The superstar creative team of writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora are collaborating on Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, spinning out of a story they’re telling in a Detective Comics #1050 back-up story in January. Polygon reports that Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 releases on March 15, 2022, guest-stars the Doom Patrol in a flashback tale that promises to leave lasting repercussions on the DC Universe.

Variant covers by the likes of Dan Mora, Jim Lee, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Jason Fabok, Evan “Doc” Shaner, and Lee Weeks offer up different variations of DC’s World’s Finest. While Batman and Superman are represented — even alongside Jerry Seinfeld — we also have Azrael in his Knightquest armor after Bane broke Batman’s back, with Cyborg Superman, and Supergirl paired with Stephanie Brown’s Batgirl. Chip Zdarsky’s variant covers hilariously tackle a popular Batman meme.

Mark Waid’s work on Detective Comics #1050 marks his return to DC, following a multi-year stint at Marvel Comics. Dan Mora rose to popularity on BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, and recently collaborated with Mariko Tamaki on Detective Comics. Writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Ivan Reis took over the previous volume of Batman/Superman in the conclusion of Dark Nights: Death Metal.

The synopsis for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 can be found below, along with all of its covers.

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they’re together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora! In the not-too-distant past, Superman’s powers are super-charged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo … and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham’s own dark vengeance: the Batman. A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend … enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid. It’s the world’s greatest superheroes from the world’s greatest comic book talent in an epic comic book experience that kicks off the next big events in the DCU. Get ready, it’s time to soar.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Cover by Dan Mora

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Cover by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Cover by Jason Fabok

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Jerry Seinfeld Cover by Dan Mora

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Cover by Jim Lee

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Cover by Lee Weeks

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 Cover by Evan “Doc” Shaner

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1 by Chip Zdarsky

