Tom King Developing Dystopian TV Series ‘States of America’

Eisner Award-winning comic book writer and novelist Tom King is taking his talents to television.

King, who is currently writing Batman and Mr. Miracle for DC Comics, is working with Topic Studios and Playground to develop States of America, an hourlong dystopian drama, Deadline reports.

States of America is set in a deeply divided United States that has been forced to endure foreign occupation for the sake of a shaky peace after an unprovoked act of war. The series will play on the fears and anxiety of the War on Terror while exploring a world where the difference that divide the country have evolved into battle cries of new nations. It’s a fitting project for King, who was once a counterterrorism operations officer in the CIA.

“How often do you get to work with a bona fide former CIA officer turned comic book writer on a project involving national security and terrorism,” said Lisa Leingang Topic Studios’ senior vice president of programming and content. “With Tom writing and our producing partners at Playground, we’re incredibly enthusiastic States of America will deliver riveting drama for audiences to enjoy.”

Scott Huff, executive vice president of development and production at Playground also noted King’s counterterrorism experience in shaping the project’s alternate reality.

“Tom King is one of the most successful writers working in comics today, and we’re excited to be bringing his unique voice to television,” Huff said. “With States of America, he has created a thrilling and provocative alternate reality, grounded in his firsthand knowledge of counterterrorism and global politics. Topic Studios are the ideal partners on this project with their commitment to exploring urgent and thought provoking stories.”

While States of America is King’s first television project it’s not his first work to touch on topics dealing with terrorism. King’s original graphic novel, 2015’s The Sheriff of Babylon, was set in Iraq and followed American police officer turned military consultant Chris Henry as he attempts to solve the murder of one of his Iraqi police recruits. The work is based on King’s experience in Iraq during his time with the CIA.

