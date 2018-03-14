Tommy Wiseau Releases Joker Audition Tape

After it was announced that Joaquin Phoenix might be playing The Joker in DC Films’ origin film from Todd Phillips, Wiseau expressed an interest in playing the Batman villain. As you can see above, Wiseau has taken things a step further, releasing an actual audition tape to pitch himself as Joker. Take a look – but be warned! What you see here can’t be unseen!

As you can see here, Wiseau’s Joker is a composite of Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger’s Jokers – only, you know… worse. It’s a lot of screaming and some of the… extreme emotion that Wiseau himself confessed he brings to the screen, along with awkward phrasing cadences that made Wiseau a cult-hit in The Room.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is all good fun that Nerdist is having with Wiseau’s overly-ambitious Hollywood hopes, as no one could seriously want this guy anywhere near the Batman movie franchise.

…Actually, scratch that: if there is ever a spoof-themed reboot of the ’60s Batman TV series then you know what? Tommy Wiseau might be perfect as a comically-bad version of Cesar Romero’s Joker. But that’s about it.

If anything, this all goes back to just what kind of can of worms James Franco opened with The Disaster Artist. The actor himself nearly got trampled by Wiseau’s shamless self-promotion, leading to an awkward moment at the Golden Globes where Franco had to nearly shove Wiseau away from the microphone during an award acceptance speech. Tommy has no intention in letting Hollywood’s renewed attention on him slip away.

Meanwhile, we recently got updates on the Joker origin movie. We heard that production could begin this summer, and that the story will explore Joker as a failed comedian in the ’80s, which is the Joker origin detailed in The Killing Joke, Alan Moore’s milestone non-canon story from the ’80s. However there’s still some casting confusion, as Joaquin Phoenix didn’t seem to know much about the film, when questioned a few weeks ago.

How do you feel about Tommy Wiseau’s Joker? Will your dreams ever be the same again? Let us know in the comments!

The theatrical cut of Justice League will be available on Digital HD on February 13th and Blu-ray on March 13th. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020. The Batman and Joker solo movies are also gearing up for production.