Tommy Wiseau Added as the Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’

While it’s unknown if Tommy Wiseau will ever actually get a chance to play the Joker, a new fan video gives fans a taste of what that would hypothetically look like.

YouTuber BUP recently shared a fan video, which superimposes footage from Wiseau’s recent Joker “audition tape” into actual scenes from The Dark Knight. You can check it out above.

While no one can obviously top Heath Ledger’s iconic performance in the film, seeing the The Room creator and star in the context of actual Joker scenes is certainly interesting. For one thing, Christian Bale’s sullen facial expressions as Bruce Wayne/Batman almost take on an amusing life of their own in response to Wiseau’s Joker.

Wiseau began campaigning for the role of The Joker back in February, after updates about Todd Phillips’ standalone Joker origin movie began to hit the mainstream. And while Wiseau’s tweet has resulted in several different fan videos and pieces of fanart, the actor is somewhat conflicted about whether or not he would play the role.

“I can’t play the Joker.” Wiseau explained earlier this month. “They wanted to do another one, which is probably … Because I don’t want to say negative about actors, but I go by emotion. Meaning that my background as stage actor, getting into the emotion, what you can feel through The Room as well, all the progress for what I did. Sometimes they don’t let me, they say ‘Too much emotion.’”

“Definitely, I could play Joker.” Wiseau went on to say. “I think I could do a good job. I mean, I’m into it, very much so. So we see if Hollywood gives me a chance, and they’re respectful. So if they don’t give me chance, maybe another character would somebody pitch to me, to Greg [Sestero], whatever.”

Who knows? Maybe Wiseau could end up playing the Joker in some context someday, whether in the live-action or animated space. After all, DC has gotten pretty good at casting delightfully unexpected actors in their recent animated projects.