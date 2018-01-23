TV Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ Returned to Season Lows on Monday Night

Supergirl returned to The CW‘s lineup with strong Monday ratings last week. Unfortunately, last night told a very different story, and the super-series dipped back down to Earth.

Monday night’s new episode drew in 2.03 million overall viewers, which was down from its 2.15 million the week before. “Fort Rozz” also tied Supergirl‘s lowest rating, earning a 0.5 score in the coveted 18-49 demographic. The episode was followed by Valor (1.05 mil/0.2), which continued to disappoint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supergirl will have a couple of weeks to try and rebound before it takes another hiatus. After the episode on February 5 the series will take a break, allowing Legends of Tomorrow to air on Monday nights until its third season is over. Supergirl will then return on April 15 to finish the season.

In place of The Gifted, FOX’s new medical drama The Resident (4.7 mil/1.0) was down significantly from its series premiere on Sunday night, where it received a significant lead-in from the NFC Championship. FOX followed The Resident with a new episode of Lucifer (3.8 mil/0.9), which drew its best audience since the season premiere.

It was a tough night for NBC. While The Wall (5.7 mil/1.2) remained steady, Better Late Than Never (4.8 mil/0.9) ticked down and The Brave (3.4 mil/0.6) turned in its second-worst performance of the series.

Over on CBS, Kevin Can Wait (7.3 mil/1.3) and Man With a Plan (6.6 mil/1.2) remained steady, while Superior Donuts (5.7 mil/1.0), Scorpion (5.2 mil/0.8), and 9JKL (4.7 mil/0.8) each dipped in the ratings.

The Bachelor (6.3 mil/1.8) was steady for ABC, while The Good Doctor (9.5 mil/1.7) delivered its biggest audience since November, and the largest audience of the night.