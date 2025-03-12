Upper Deck’s First DC Annual Trading Cards Are Finally Here

Play video

Upper Deck made a splash last year when they revealed they would be creating Trading Cards based on DC Comics, and now the first set of this new partnership is finally here. The first set in Upper Deck’s new DC line of Trading Cards is DC Annual, which will allow fans to collect fan-favorite characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Harley Quinn, The Joker, and more. DC Annual is now available at hobby stores and on UpperDeckStore.com, and you can get more details and a closer look at some of the new cards from the set below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a fan of bigger-than-life characters and milestone moments from over the past year, DC Annual has you covered. The set features stylish inserts like sparkling foils, lenticular cards, and serial-numbered holograms, and features beautiful artwork from DC’s vast roster of stunning covers.

Fans can also find special limited autograph cards from creators like Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott, Mark Waid, and more, and there will also be signature sketch cards featuring original artwork and ready-for-action sketch booklets. As you can see in the images below, the first DC Upper Deck set will feature cards of characters like Nightwing, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, and Harley Quinn, just to name a few, and that’s in addition to the sparkling inserts.

There are DC Annual Premieres, which feature artwork from characters’ comic debuts, like the Aquaman featured below. You can also check out the slick Robin foil insert, as well as the Suspended Animation Plastic Man in the gallery below, and those are just a few of the cards you will find in the brand-new set.

“Since we announced the addition of the DC license to our entertainment portfolio last year, we’ve received incredible response and demand from collector and fan communities eager to add the iconic DC Universe to their collections,” said Travis Rhea, Director of Entertainment Brands at Upper Deck. “Leading with one of our most popular and storied trading card brands marks a historic moment for Upper Deck, and we can’t wait to continue to produce best-in-class DC trading cards featuring the world-renowned DC comic book characters and storylines.”

“As fans of DC ourselves here at Upper Deck, we’re all very excited for what’s to come from Warner Bros. Discovery and DC this year,” added Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “As the comic book universe continues to evolve and we see an evolution of the fan-favorite Superman franchise, now is the time to start building your collection of quality trading cards that we anticipate will be a hot commodity for years to come.”

DC Annual is the first set, but it will be far from the last, as Upper Deck is already working on a host of upcoming releases for 2025 that include Skybox Metal Universe Batman and Fleer Ultra Superman.

Will you be picking up any DC Annual packs, and which cards are you looking for most?