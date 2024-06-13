DC and Upper Deck Reveal Expanded Partnership for Trading Cards and Games

Upper Deck and Warner Bros. Discovery are expanding their partnership, bringing the icons and worlds of the DC Universe into the fold. Today Upper Deck and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products have announced that they are creating new trading cards, tabletop games, and memorabilia featuring DC's massive roster of heroes and villains. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, and The Joker are just a few of the characters that will show up as this expanded partnership moves forward, and some of the products in the lineup include DC Annual, Skybox Metal Universe Batman, Fleer Ultra Superman, and more.

"DC's fandom and history run deep, and we're excited to expand those storylines and immortalize those life-changing moments of the great Super Heroes we all grew up admiring," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Here at Upper Deck, we only create the best collectibles and games for fans across the globe, and we look forward to working with the Warner Bros. Discovery team to extend their vision to our products."

Other series that are in development are DC Unbound and DC Masterpieces, and throughout all of these lines, fans will find a variety of artistic interpretations of the characters they love. Upper Deck is aiming for this winter as a launch point, but the good news is you can check out the very first cards from the new partnership on the next slide, with early looks at DC Annual featuring Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and more.

You can get the inaugural Upper Deck DC trading cards as an e-Pack exclusive, which will feature the Man of Steel Superman. For one week only fans will be able to purchase the Preview card on UpperDeckePack.com, and each pack will include one preview card of Superman, with the chance to get a randomly seeded short print version.

Are you excited for Upper Deck and DC's new cards and games? You can talk all things trading cards and gaming with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!