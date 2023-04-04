Virginia Madsen Doesn't Expect to Return for Swamp Thing Film, But Excited for James Gunn

In 2019, the now-defunct DC Universe debuted a Swamp Thing television series that, unfortunately, was cancelled after just one episode had aired. The DC series ultimately went on to get something of a second life when that first season was later broadcast on The CW, but unlike the rest of DC Universe's original series, Swamp Thing ultimately was a one-season wonder despite strong reviews and a solid fanbase. But while the series ended, Swamp Thing as a character is getting another chance. Earlier this year, James Gunn announced a Swamp Thing movie as part of the opening DC Studios slate however, series star Virginia Madsen doesn't think she'll be asked to come back for the film.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for her film One Day as a Lion starring Scott Caan and JK Simmons which hits select theaters on April 4th and releases on Digital on April 7th, Madsen said she doubts she'd be asked to return though she hopes Derek Mears — who played Swamp Thing in the series — will get a chance to return.

"I would doubt it," she said. "I think that kind of director is going to make it his own. If anything, I wish that they would bring Derek into the movie because he had so much heart."

She did say, however, that she's excited for James Gunn to be involved in the film – and that you just can't stop Swamp Thing.

"Nobody can kill Swamp Thing. That's why they're making it into a movie with James Gunn. It's going to be awesome."

Madsen also said that the cancellation of the series was a great disappointment for her, noting that the show being cancelled felt like the rug being swept out from beneath her and it was a decision that, she feels, didn't make sense.

"Can you imagine how bummed out I was? I was ready to buy a house in Wilmington [where the show filmed]. And everyone was so close, because we were setting the stage for a long run. We got to lean on each other and became a family in that kind of situation when you're in that kind of [project]. Everyone was ready and it was kind of like the proverbial rug being swept out from underneath you and I really felt it didn't make sense. It didn't make sense at all. There was no explaining it. I just had this sort of hang my head and go home and eat a lot of comfort foods for a few months … but yes, it was a great disappointment."

Madsen's next film, One Day as a Lion hits select theaters on April 4th and Digital on April 7th.