Aisha Tyler to Moderate Warner Bros. and DC Films SDCC 2018 Panel

Warner Bros. will be bringing quite a lot of content to this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like a geek fan-favorite is set to help.

The Wrap is reporting that actress and host Aisha Tyler has been tapped to moderate Warner Bros. and DC Films‘ panel at next week’s SDCC. The two-hour Hall H presentation will include a slew of new films, including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and DC Films entries Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Tyler is a veteran of Warner Bros.’ SDCC fare, previously moderating 2015’s panel, which included Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. She also will be appearing at SDCC alongside her Archer castmates, during the show’s Friday night panel.

The report suggests that Tyler’s role is unrelated to the recent controversies surrounding 2017 moderator Chris Hardwick. Hardwick was removed from several SDCC panels last month, following accusations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. But according to The Wrap, Hardwick was never asked to return to moderate this year’s panel, as Warner Bros. generally rotates between hosts each year.

Now that a moderator has been announced for the proceedings, Warner Bros. and DC fans will surely be excited. The panel is expected to debut the first footage of both Aquaman and Shazam!, something that is set to signify a new shift for the DC Films banner.

“[It’s] got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels.” producer Peter Safran of Aquaman said in a recent interview. “It’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in DC Universe that sets it on the right path.”

“I think it’s hard in superhero movies to go to places you haven’t seen before,” Warner Bros. film chairman Toby Emmerich echoed last month. “You think of how much superhero content there is in theaters and television and [streaming], it’s hard to go to someplace you haven’t been before. Aquaman and the underwater world of it all is fresh and different. James Wan has done an incredible job with his team. It’s taking you to a different place and imagining it in a way you haven’t seen before. For a superhero movie to be in that realm is cool and badass.”

Warner Bros. SDCC panel is set to take place on Saturday, June 21st, from 10:30 am to 12:30pm.