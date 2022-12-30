Warner Bros. Reportedly Wants to Keep Leslie Grace as Batgirl in Future Film

DC fans have been put through the wringer this month, following the news that Warner Bros. Discovery has cancelled the already-completed Batgirl film, instead of releasing the project in theaters or on HBO Max. That news has definitely dismayed those who are fans of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, and who were looking forward to seeing In The Heights star Leslie Grace embody the iconic role. When the shelving was first confirmed, a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery indicated that the studio hopes to work with Grace, as well as directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, on future projects, and a new report indicates what that might entail. According to Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are hoping to "mend fences" with Grace, either by having her continue to play Batgirl in another project, or star in another production for the studio.

Batgirl was directed by Fallah and El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson. The film would've starred Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Also joining the cast was Brendan Fraser as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

"She definitely exceeds what I thought," Grace revealed in an interview earlier this year. "I had to summon up some things in me that I didn't even know were there. It was an incredible learning experience to be on set with also action veterans like Brendan Fraser, and soak up it all up. It was so hard because he's our villain and I'm not supposed to like but he's such a huge teddy bear. He is one of the nicest people that I've ever met. In our fight sequences the way he would just hit marks, it came from all of his experience. You can't improvise that kind of experience. There's some crazy stuff that happens. There's lots of fire because as everyone knows by now, he plays Firefly. There's crazy fire. There's crazy stunts, crazy drops. She's a biker chick, so you're going to see her do a bunch of badassery."

