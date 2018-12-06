Watch ‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Show His Love for ‘Saturday Night Live’ in Three New Videos

Aquaman’s Jason Momoa is finally getting to host Saturday Night Live, and he’s sharing his excitement about the hosting gig on social media with fans.

Momoa has long wanted to host the iconic show, and he couldn’t be more thrilled about the gig. With Aquaman set to hit theaters soon, it’s a good time to be Jason Momoa, and it’s hard not to smile at the sheer enthusiasm he shows as he walks through the halls of Saturday Night Live and points towards the cast that influenced him.

“Here’s my generation, this is when I was raised,” Momoa said. “Right there, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, Oh my God. He also pointed out Tracy Morgon, then proceeded to head out onto the main stage and surprise some who were sitting in the stands with a shout and some claps. He then stood on the stage and as he ran off he said home sweet home.

“You are OFFICIALLY in my DREAMS The greatest moment in my career is about to go down this week. @nbcsnl I’m here. I’m not leaving #homesweethome #mygods #mylegends SNL aloha J”

Momoa shared another video as he finished up a shower. “Hey everyone, so this is my second day, and we just finished the promos, and I’m going to go meet the cast and we’re going to go over sketches and I’m so excited,” Momoa said. “I did my tune in and it went really well. I can’t tell you how honored I am to be here, especially to go meet the writers right now. Alright, let’s go.”

Thing is, he isn’t kidding, as he wraps his towel around his waist and heads out into the hallway. As he walks down the hall he stretches his arms out an says “I love my life!”

“SNL Day 2 @nbcsnl get wet Meet the cast #showmyaloha #hawaiinstyle #bango #hhrreejjehhhhh Aloha j”

View this post on Instagram EVERYONE WATCH SNL THIS SATURDAY #DROGOISCOMING A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Dec 4, 2018 at 10:08pm PST

Speaking of the Tune In, he also shared that for fans to watch, saying “Hi I’m Jason Momoa, and I’m finally hosting SNL, this week. Please watch otherwise I will have to wake up Drogo and he will come to your house.” He then enters full Drogo as he walks off camera. You can watch it for yourself below.

“EVERYONE WATCH SNL THIS SATURDAY #DROGOISCOMING”

Momoa hosts SNL this Saturday, while Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st.