Watch Freddie Prinze Jr. Dance it Out as Deathstroke

Deathstroke and Nightwing are letting loose in the latest video from GEGGHEAD. Played by Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jon Lee Brody, these two DC characters have never been seen with such stellar dance moves. Comicbook.com spoke with Brody about the latest silly sketch from GEGGHEAD, a group they co-founded with Clare Grant that focuses on “Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!”

“That’s actually an original music track that we created,” Brody explained of the video’s music. “It’s appropriately titled ‘Good Evening and Good Game’ (which is what the GEGG in GEGGHEAD stands for). Paul Gonzalez aka ‘Phace’ lent us his rap vocals and writing skills for this. And his collaborator Tranzformer put the beat together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To check out more of their music, you can follow Phace on Instagram here and Tranzformer here.

In many of their videos, Prinze Jr. dons the Red Hood mask opposite Brody’s Nightwing, so we asked why this video took the Deathstroke route.

“Well it’s gonna lead to something else on GEGGHEAD. But we felt like changing it up and putting longtime foes together for a dance collab,” Brody explained. “Plus Red Hood refuses to dance.”

Excellent point! You can also see Prinze Jr. dressed as Deathstroke in this Fast AF video.

In addition to fun one-off videos like this one, GEGGHEAD also has a Superhero Stakeouts sketch series that includes Red Hood and Nightwing arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys. They also have GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series that features some of the cast of Star Wars Rebels. You can learn more about that series here.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni. Prinze Jr. recently wrapped filming on I Mom So Hard, a new film from Don Scardino.

Check out more GEGGHEAD content on their YouTube or Facebook pages.