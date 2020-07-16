Watchmen: Comic Fans Divided Over DC's New Rorschach Series
Earlier today came the surprise announcement from DC Comics that they're returning to the world of Watchmen with an all-new comic series. The new 12-issue maxiseries Rorschach is written by Tom King (Mister Miracle) and will have art by Jorge Fornés (Batman). Arriving in October the series will be set 35 years after the events of the original Watchmen series, where Dr. Manhattan unmade Rorshach, but only after Rorshach sent his journal to the press. Given the controversial nature but also popularity of the masked vigilante, fans have had a mixed reaction to the title's announcement, naturally taking to social media to air their grievances and offer fuel for the hype train.
"Like the HBO Watchmen show and very much like the original '86 Watchmen, this is a very political work," King said in a press release. "It's an angry work. We're so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It's called Rorschach not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them."
As the official description notes, what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as part of a pair of assassins trying to kill the first candidate to oppose President Robert Redford in decades? The series will follow a determined detective "as he walks backward in time, uncovering the identities and motives of the would-be killers, taking him deep into a dark conspiracy of alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystical visions, and yes, comic books."
You can read the variety of reactions that fans had to the announcement below.
He is hero to me
Well,, he is hero to me.— Sayan banerjee (@Sayanba25413044) July 15, 2020
And my idol too!!
Don’t make him a hero
Don’t make him a hero.— el Mark #BlackLivesMatter (@Mark_Neitzel23) July 15, 2020
Please don’t make him a hero.
No, Well....
DC releasing a Rorschach comic...
...done by Tom King and Jorge Fornés. pic.twitter.com/7gOjSe8qti— Ant Dan (@Ant_Dan) July 15, 2020
Alan Moore's feelings
Alan Moore seeing DC's announcement for a rorschach spinoff comic pic.twitter.com/EQFr7Tw6qF— Stark (@StarkJeweIs) July 15, 2020
BEST NEWS EVER
I CAN'T BELIEVE WE'RE GETTING A NEW RORSCHACH COMIC SERIES THIS IS EVERYTHING Y'ALL KNOW HOW MUCH I LOVE RORSCHACH THIS IS HONESTLY THE BEST NEWS EVER— tricia ʬ⁸⁴ (@bruceswhore) July 16, 2020
The last character who needs more stories told
The thing that gets me about the Rorschach announcement, beyond the baked in Watchmen exhaustion.
Rorschach is the last character who needs more stories told. He isn't complex or compelling and he has been the spotlight of every Watch-thing except the show.
Don't need this!!— Zoe! That's Me! (@Blankzilla) July 15, 2020
Consider me curious
“Wasn’t a hero”? Well shit, consider me curious lol, got something to look forward to reading in October.— Wreckspectations (@MeatyMeatyRoo) July 15, 2020
"Juicing that stolen IP"
cant make new things... still juicing that stolen IP... endlessly wringing it into complete meaninglessness— Alexis Flower (@alexisflower) July 15, 2020
bad word choice?
tom is gonna KILL this https://t.co/8LJBvW45bm— Ｓｈｙｎｅｓｓ ｂｏｙ 杏里 (@sukmahwang) July 16, 2020
"unsuccessful cash-grab"
**stares at ink blots** Hmmm I see an unsuccessful cash-grab...
DC announces new Rorschach comic series https://t.co/0KQNlSj8Ce— The 5Cast & Stuff! (@The5Cast) July 16, 2020
An instant buy
This man @TomKingTK loves to put pressure on himself but he knocks it out of the park time and again. Can’t wait. Also @jfornes74 work on Batman was stunning so this already is an instant buy. https://t.co/ZnBd08sFWf— Mike (@Lodato_) July 16, 2020
