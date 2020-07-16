Watchmen: Comic Fans Divided Over DC's New Rorschach Series

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from DC Comics that they're returning to the world of Watchmen with an all-new comic series. The new 12-issue maxiseries Rorschach is written by Tom King (Mister Miracle) and will have art by Jorge Fornés (Batman). Arriving in October the series will be set 35 years after the events of the original Watchmen series, where Dr. Manhattan unmade Rorshach, but only after Rorshach sent his journal to the press. Given the controversial nature but also popularity of the masked vigilante, fans have had a mixed reaction to the title's announcement, naturally taking to social media to air their grievances and offer fuel for the hype train.

"Like the HBO Watchmen show and very much like the original '86 Watchmen, this is a very political work," King said in a press release. "It's an angry work. We're so angry all the time now. We have to do something with that anger. It's called Rorschach not because of the character Rorschach, but because what you see in these characters tells you more about yourself than about them."

As the official description notes, what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as part of a pair of assassins trying to kill the first candidate to oppose President Robert Redford in decades? The series will follow a determined detective "as he walks backward in time, uncovering the identities and motives of the would-be killers, taking him deep into a dark conspiracy of alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystical visions, and yes, comic books."

You can read the variety of reactions that fans had to the announcement below.