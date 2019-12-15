What Time Does the Watchmen Finale Air?

Over the past few months, Watchmen has captivated and confused viewers in quite an array of ways, as the iconic DC Comics graphic novel gets updated for a new era. After weeks of unique costumed heroes, plot twists, and a stellar soundtrack, everything is expected to come to a head in tonight’s season finale. If you want to make sure that you’re tuned in for all of the fun, we’ve got you covered. The season finale of Watchmen, which is titled “See How They Fly”, will air on Sunday, December 15th at 9/8c on HBO. If you’re unable to tune into the episode live, it will also be available to stream at that time on HBO Go and HBO Now and will be available on-demand on Monday, December 16th.

“See How They Fly” is expected to play off of last week’s heartbreaking cliffhanger – that Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) has been tragically kidnapped and possibly destroyed by the Seventh Kavalry.

“I started this whole journey from the perspective of a fan — what would I have to see in a television show daring to call itself Watchmen? Doctor Manhattan was near the top of that list,” showrunner Damon Lindelof previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “But even higher was that we needed to tell a new story with a new character at the center of it. Once we landed on Angela Abar as that center, the new rule became that any legacy characters we were using (Veidt, Laurie and Hooded Justice) could only be used in service of Angela’s story … She was the sun, everyone else needed to be orbiting around her. So how could Doctor Manhattan, a man with the power of God, be in service of Angela’s story as opposed to the other way around? Based on his past (and all the tropes of Greco-Roman mythology), the answer was intuitive … love. We knew this relationship could only work if Manhattan took the form of a human, and so, the idea of Cal was born. And yeah, it came early. Almost from the jump.”

There’s also the question of whether or not this might be the final episode of Watchmen, as Lindelof has expressed that the story he wanted to tell exists within these nine episodes.

“[It’s] not my story, right? I appropriated it,” Lindelof explained. “And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that’s really exciting to me, too. I would watch the fuck out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

As mentioned above, Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.