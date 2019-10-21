Fans React to Naked Jeremy Irons in HBO’s Watchmen

So, Watchmen is off to a very fast start on HBO and fans are hanging on every second. Interestingly enough, people probably weren’t expecting to see a stark naked Jeremy Irons running around but here we are. Yes, the actor is just out there baring it all in episode one of the series and to say that people might have been caught off-guard is a bit of an understatement. He makes a very regal entrance into the series on white horseback and leaves that trusty steed with a young ranch hand named Alphonse. One of his maids, named Ms. Crookshanks, is tending to his thighs while he types out a message on a typewriter and well there he is in all of his glory.

Is it necessary to type in the nude when composing a letter? Probably not. But, that’s just the way this character gets down. Now, the first episode didn’t explicitly call him Ozymandias from the original series, but it looks like that’s exactly who Irons is playing in this one. The promotional material around the series has bent over backward to avoid addressing him as such. Now, earlier in the episode a newspaper headline reads “Adrian Veldt Dead.” That is truly peculiar when you realize that this is clearly the same man that united the world behind a staged monster attack that sacrificed countless lives.

That trick went off without much of a hitch in the graphic novels and that history continues on in HBO’s series. You can see some of the ramifications with the presence of the squids falling from the sky and the general eerie peace that people seem to live under in this extension of that timeline. All of that comes a bit secondary to seeing the leathery visage of Irons in his birthday suit. But, don’t take my word for it. There are plenty of people on social media who feel exactly the same:

A real live NIGHTMARE

This Jeremy Irons scene is like watching disturbing episode of Downton Abby. — Mark Sexton (@MarkyMarcelus) October 21, 2019

Plot Twist

I thought, “I’ve seen Jeremy Irons like this before”- up ’til that nude bit.#WatchmenHBO — awickedshape (@awickedshape) October 21, 2019

WE WANT ANSWERS

Here comes Ozymandias!! Look at Jeremy Irons on this horse! Is this the anniversary of his fateful plan? Is The Watchmaker’s Son about Manhattan’s youth? Are these clones, robots, or brainwashed local youth? Was the cake really that bad? I have so many questions. #WatchmenHBO pic.twitter.com/8fzT7Tz1wx — Joelle Monique ✍🏾 (@JoelleMonique) October 21, 2019

Well, that was WEIRD

Watching naked Jeremy Irons use a typewriter is not how I expected to spend my Sunday, yet here we are #WatchmenHBO — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) October 21, 2019

When you get exactly what you didn’t wish for!

I love Jeremy Irons, but I never wanted to see him naked in my entire life. Sadly, #WatchmenHBO made that come true. — Marcus’ Headless Corpse (@goodwillfiction) October 21, 2019

Serious confusion

What in the butt naked Jeremy Irons is going on 😯 #WatchmenHBO — Nello (@LilNello) October 21, 2019

A Satisfied Customer