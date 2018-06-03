Watchmen Reboot In Development At HBO

It looks like Warner Bros. is rebooting the Watchmen for HBO. The network has already been home to prestige television such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Game of Thrones, and Westworld. and now looks to expand its repertoire to superheroes.

And now that HBO’s The Leftovers has since wrapped, Damon Lindelof will be helming the project for HBO.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lindelof is known for show running ABC’s hit mystery-survival show Lost, as well as the Ridley Scott-directed Alien prequel Prometheus.

According to the Variety report, who first broke the news, the series would not be playing off of Zack Snyder’s movie but would be an entirely new reinvention of the series for the premium network. HBO had previously attempted to put together a show based on the Vertigo series before, but it fell apart.

Watchmen lends itself to HBO’s adult-oriented programming, dealing with mature themes that other comic book-oriented adaptations might be ill suited to tell.

Lindelof would be returning to HBO after a successful run with the show The Leftovers. The show just finished its third and final season.

While the original Zack Snyder movie from Warner Bros. has earned many fans over the years, an updated version from HBO — taking the time to tell a long-form story — might be more preferred over what was provided from the DC Films director.

The original comic book series was created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, based on the DC Comics-owned Charlton Comics characters — like Captain Atom, The Question, Blue Beetle, Black Canary, and more.