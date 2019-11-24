Watchmen Star Regina King Comments on the Betrayal in “Little Fear of Lightning”

✖

Last week's episode of Watchmen focused on Wade Tillman/Looking Glass, the masked cop played by Tim Blake Nelson. During "Little Fear of Lightening," Wade discovered that Senator Keene (James Wolk) assumed leadership of a branch of the Seventh Kavalry. Keene told Wade that he suspects Angela Abar (Regina King) either killed Chief Judd Crawford (Don Johnson) or knows who did, and told Wade that if he doesn't turn her into Laurie Blake (Jean Smart), he'll send the Seventh Kavalry to kill Angela and her family. This left Wade no choice but to trick Angela into confessing that her grandfather claims to have murdered Judd while Laurie was listening in. Yesterday, King took to Twitter to call out Looking Glass for betraying her character.

Alot of questions were answered last Sunday. Can you see things more clearly? New questions have developed. Why Looking Glass why??? https://t.co/XQtxamzzsR — Regina King (@ReginaKing) November 22, 2019

"Alot of questions were answered last Sunday. Can you see things more clearly? New questions have developed. Why Looking Glass why???," King wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"That was one trippy episode," @FairwaysOfLife wrote.

"He's DEAD TO ME!!!!!!!!," @kojo_taylor added.

"That last scene cut us deep. CanNOT wait for the newest episode," @WatchmenTalk replied.

In a recent interview with LADbible, showrunner Damon Lindelof explained that Watchmen is intended to be a full story told across the course of the season and while he's not opposed to telling more stories, there's more to it than just telling stories for stories' sake.

"It was designed to be a complete story much in the vein of shows like Fargo or True Detective, with an understanding that there are many Watchmen stories to tell, but there's not a big cliffhanger in the final episode," he explained. "I think the majority of the mysteries -- at least the ones that are central to the stories that we tell -- are resolved by the end of the ninth episode."

Watchmen's big debut last month was a success, earning a "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com.

Watchmen stars Regina King as Angela Abar/Sister Night, Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

Watchmen currently airs Sunday at 9 pm ET on HBO.