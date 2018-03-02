WBTV and DC Announce SXSW Super Hero Experience And Pop-Up Shop

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Entertainment announced SXSWXDC Super Hero lair, “an epic pop culture experience for the duration of SXSW (March 9–18).”

Per an official statement from the company, The DC/WBTV bunker will not only feature video content from Krypton as well as a display of Batman’s iconic onscreen Batmobiles and Bat-cycles.

DC fans can also stop by to celebrate Superman’s 80th anniversary and to meet DC comic book writers and artists Jim Lee, Frank Miller, and more.

As they did with the DC in DC pop-up store, there will be free Jitters-branded coffee; exclusive beer tastings from Supernatural star Jensen Ackles’ local brewery, Family Business Beer Company; a special look at the Constantine digital series; photo-ops with Teen Titans Go! and the original creature from Critters; exclusive merchandise; cast and producer signings with WBTV’s Black Lightning and more!

Located a few blocks from the Austin Convention Center, the DC/WBTV SXSW Experience is located at 717 Red River Street. An official SXSW Event, the DC Experience will be open to SXSW Credential Holders (and the public) from Noon until 10 p.m. daily for the duration of the Festival. In addition to the centerpiece DC Pop-Up Shop, fans will be able to interact with the worlds of comics and Super Heroes within the dedicated space. Highlights of the Pop-Up Shop and DC Experience include the following:

: Measuring 40 feet by 10 feet, the high-tech DC merchandise shop features a free Jitters coffee bar by day/beer tasting station by night, but also interactive displays covering the history, art and influence of DC Heroes — from their earliest origins to the pop culture powerhouses that those Super Heroes represent today. Batmobiles : The Dark Knight will also have a presence in Austin with a display of Gotham City’s coolest wheels, including three of Batman’s iconic onscreen Batmobiles and two Bat-cycles. Fans can get up close and personal with Val Kilmer’s 1995 retro winged Batman Forever ride, The Dark Knight‘s Tumbler and Bruce Wayne’s latest Batmobile from Justice League, in addition to Batgirl and Robin’s tricked out super cycles from 1997’s Batman & Robin.

: Featuring new art by Jim Lee, this limited-edition book celebrating Superman’s 80th anniversary is only available at SXSW 2018. Comprising some of the best Superman stories, this latest edition includes new stories and custom artwork. Fans can also have the opportunity for legendary artist and DC Publisher Jim Lee sign the book at one of his appearances during SXSW. In addition, customers of the DC Pop-Up Shop who purchase $50 or more of merchandise will receive a limited-edition poster that highlights all 1000 Action Comics covers, featuring the Man of Steel. Talent Appearances & Signings : Visiting talent from both WBTV and DC Entertainment will stop by to meet fans and sign autographs. The cast from WBTV’s Black Lightning is currently scheduled to attend, alongside noted DC writers and artists including DC Publisher Jim Lee (Batman: Hush), Frank Miller (The Dark Knight trilogy, Batman: Year One), Brian Michael Bendis (Action Comics #1000, Man of Steel) and Dan Jurgens (The Death of Superman, Action Comics). Tickets will be available on Eventbrite starting Friday, March 2.

: On the back side of the Pop-Up Shop, facing the street, an enormous 15-by-9-foot LED screen will be running living art (motion graphics) of iconic comics and high-impact, super-powered video clips and trailers featuring DC Super Heroes from comics, film and television. Flanking either side will be a series of two dozen 7-by-4-foot flip panels featuring titan-sized reproductions of some of the most iconic comic book covers in history. There’s also behind-the-scenes looks at how comics are made and how the new animated digital series from Blue Ribbon Content and Warner Bros. Animation goes from script to screen. An amazing photo opportunity, SXSW fans can stand face-to-face with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more as they look out from life-sized comic books, providing a wealth of social media interaction with Instagram-able moments! Exclusive DC Merchandise : Available for purchase will be some of the greatest DC graphic novels and volumes of all-time, including fan-favorites and cult classics such as The Death of Superman, V for Vendetta, Watchmen, The Killing Joke, Crisis on Infinite Earths and more. Also available for purchase onsite will be a selection of exclusive DCXSXSW-themed T-shirts featuring DC’s greatest Super Heroes and more. In addition, DC fans will be able to purchase a curated selection of DC Funko Pop! Figures, including fan-favorites from the worlds of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Teen Titans, Batman, Superman and more DC Super Heroes. Limited edition 10thanniversary collections of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s DC Universe films will also be available.

: The Man of Steel and the Dark Knight come together at SXSW with an epic billboard display using artwork from legendary artist (and DC Publisher) Jim Lee. Epic by day, the 60-by-12-foot mural also come alive at night with Batman’s Bat Signal and Superman’s S-Shield. Plus, fans can stand next to the monumental 16-foot statue of Superman seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Free Jitters Coffee : Any fan of WBTV’s The Flash (Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW) will be familiar with CC Jitters, the go-to coffeehouse of the extended Arrow-verse. Free coffee will be offered from Noon–6:00 p.m. daily. But when, darkness comes, this carefree coffee bar will become…

: The bar and nightclub featured on WBTV’s Gotham (Thursdays at 8/7c on FOX) is owned and operated by Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin. From 6:00–10:00 p.m. nightly, Oswald’s will be offering free beer tastings directly from local Austin brewery Family Business Beer Company , which was recently opened bySupernatural star — and local resident — Jensen Ackles! Evening Performances with Laserman : On Friday and Saturday nights, the SXSWXDC Experience comes alive with the out-of-this-world performance art of Laserman! The Italian dancer and his partner will each inhabit a pair of massive 12-foot crystal spheres and engage in a choreographed laser-enhanced performance to the epic Justice League soundtrack music from Danny Elfman. Justice League will be released on DVD and Blu-ray™ on March 29, 2018.

: Warner Bros. Pictures’ Teen Titans GO! to the Movies will be released on July 27, 2018. But before the Teen Titans go to the movies, they’re coming to SXSW! Teen Ti-fans can capture a photo opp by joining the Jump City animated heroes in action. In addition, fans can vocally contribute to the upcomingTeen Titans GO! to the Movies by entering the “Scream Booth” and recording their best screams. These will, in turn, be used in the July release of the animated feature. Finally, if you haven’t had the chance to get up close to a Critter, now’s your chance. One of the cute and creepy alien Krites from the New Line sci-fi horror comedy franchise will be on hand to take pictures with brave fans (before they’re later eaten, of course!). Interactive Sidewalks and Holograms : When fans enter the space, they’ll be surprised to learn that the ground they’re walking upon will come alive with an interactive sidewalk and holograms that activate with three-dimensional Super Hero logos from all six members of the Justice League.

: When fans enter the space, they’ll be surprised to learn that the ground they’re walking upon will come alive with an interactive sidewalk and holograms that activate with three-dimensional Super Hero logos from all six members of the Justice League. Blue Ribbon Content : In addition to highlighting their new digital animated series Constantine (streaming on CWSeed March 24), Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio Blue Ribbon Content will have its own space to highlight upcoming projects and foster creative development in the SXSW community.

The DCXSXSW Pop-Up Shop and Experience will be open March 9–18, from 12:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. daily and can be found at 717 Red River Street, Austin, Texas.