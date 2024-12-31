Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa’s DCU Character Explained

Who the frag is Lobo? The Main Man, the Last Czarnian, the Ultimate Bastich, Assassin to Royalty and Scourge of the Cosmos — and now, the character that former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa will play in the new DC Universe. Momoa has been cast as the intergalactic bounty hunter in 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, which stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-el, the Kryptonian cousin of David Corenswet’s Superman, and Eve Ridley as the farmer’s daughter Ruthye Marye Knoll, who tracks the Kingsagent Krem of the Yellow Hills across the galaxy to bring her father’s killer to justice.

While Lobo doesn’t appear in the eight-issue series that inspired the upcoming DCU movie, writer Tom King confirmed last year that he pitched Woman of Tomorrow as a Lobo/Supergirl book. But when editors Brittany Holzherr and Jamie S. Rich convinced King to make Kara the “Reuben J. ‘Rooster’ Cogburn” character — the tough, fearless U.S. Marshal from the Charles Portis novel True Grit, who accompanies a 14-year-old girl on a quest to avenge her father’s murder — the best fraggin’ bounty hunter in the galaxy was out of a job.

Lobo: The Main Man

Created by writer Roger Slifer and artist Keith Giffen in 1983’s The Omega Men #3, Lobo originally looked a lot different in his first appearance — resembling a member of the band Kiss more than the burly space biker bastich he would become under artist Simon Bisley.

Lobo, whose name means “one who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it,” was born on the peaceful paradise Czarnia and was immediately branded “the devil incarnate” and “an evil little bastard.” The bastard Lobo became the Last Czarnian because he killed all five billion people on his home planet. Although he’s a cold-blooded killer, the baddest bastich in the galaxy is fond of space dolphins (which he affectionately calls “fishies”).

When Vril Dox, the commander of L.E.G.I.O.N. (Licensed Extra-Governmental Interstellar Operatives Network), contracted Lobo to work for the galactic cop force, it was part of a pact to protect Lobo’s dolphin pack. A man of honor, Lobo always keeps his word, and he was honor bound to work with L.E.G.I.ON. (He’d rather kill than renege on his word.)

“I don’t kill nothin’ for nothin. The watchwords are: No Contract, No Kill. Dig? I’m the Hit Man, see, Assassin to Royalty, Executioner to the Stars. My special skills command big bucks. No pay, no play. ‘Cept… if I do kill somebody an’ I don’t get paid, then generally I’ll kill the four-flushin’ creep what didn’t pay me. That kinda thing I do gratis. Then it goes under the headin’ o’ community service.”

Lobo: Bastich for Hire

Lobo returns to his mercenary ways for credits to fund his lifestyle: fightin’, boozin’, and women. As the scourge of outlaws, Lobo uses an arsenal of weaponry that includes but isn’t limited to — deep breath — a big gun, a backup gun, a backup backup gun, a big knife, smaller knives, frag grenades, explosives, garroting wire, knuckledusters, his hook and chain, and exploding cigar. He rides his Spacehog — a customized SpazFrag 666 space cycle — and can track a target quicker than you can say “Feetal’s Gizz!”



“He’s killed more folks than any being alive in the universe today! He’s the meanest, baddest, most massacring mother there is! This is a man who has enjoyed every evil sensation known to exist! He partied — he womanized — he maimed and he murdered!”

Besides his tracking ability that lets him trace anyone anywhere in the galaxy after meeting them once, Lobo can analyze his opponents to instantly determine their weaknesses. His enhanced speed and strength makes him as powerful as Superman, and the Main Man is able to go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel.

Lobo once had the Czarnian ability to self-heal wounds and grow clones of himself from even a single drop of blood, but Vril Dox stripped Lobo of his multiplying powers to spare the galaxy from an army of virtually indestructible Lobos. One bastich is bad enough.

Now frag off!

DC Studios’ Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie featuring Jason Momoa’s Lobo is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2026.