Nathan Fillion’s Suicide Squad Costume Revealed in First Look Photos

Frequent collaborator Nathan Fillion has been long been confirmed to be a part of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Now, thanks to some set photos that surfaced Friday afternoon, the longtime Gunn collaborator’s role is starting to take shape. In the pictures that originated on Just Jared, Fillion is clad from head to toe a leather green suit. It’s unclear exactly what role Fillion is playing from the set photos, though many DC fans have fell into two groups online.

Several are aligning themselves with previous reports of the actor playing Arms-Fall-Off-Boy, using the arm-based logo on the chest of his uniform and his exposed arms as supporting evidence. Others suggest the actor is playing Blackguard, based upon the helmet and hunter green color of the uniform.

Nathan Fillion as Blackguard and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang!! #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/mfA0MssTTr — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) October 11, 2019

For those concerned about a shaky ground after David Ayers’ Suicide Squad previously bombed critically, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran previously called the movie a “total reboot.”

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Gunn recently confirmed the entire cast that’d be appearing in the film through graphics released on social media. In addition to Fillion, The Suicide Squad also stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) alongside franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi and John Cena. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

