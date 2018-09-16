Who Will Be the New Superman Vegas Odds Released

Earlier today, Dave Mason, the Sportsbook Brand Manager for BetOnline, revealed betting odds for the actor to play the next Superman.

The line has presumably opened up as a result of reports yesterday that Henry Cavill is ready to step aside as the Man of Steel, although both Warner Bros. and Cavill’s management team have stopped well short of confirming those reports.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Fantastic Four and Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan is the current favorite, with 5 to 4 odds (so a $100 bet on Jordan would make you just $125). His award-winning turn in Warner Bros.’ Creed combined with reports yesterday that he was one of the candidates being talked about internally at the studio make him an easy favorite.

Current Man of Steel Henry Cavill’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout co-star Armie Hammer is a 7 to 2 bet, while perpetual James Bond favorite Idris Elba is calculated at 6 to 1.

Most of the names on the list at this point are household names; besides Hammer and Jordan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes an appearance on the list (9 to 1); Suicide Squad‘s Will Smith and Batman v Superman star Ben Affleck are both listed at 50 to 1 (you have to wonder where they would stand if they weren’t already DC superheroes); and Transformers headliner Mark Wahlberg has pretty respectable 12 to 1 odds. Ryan Gosling, who is rumored to be cast in basically every major motion picture Hollywood develops, enjoys 10 to 1 odds.

A couple of guys on the list have already worn the cape; Nicolas Cage is listed (33 to 1), and Supergirl star Tyler Hoechlin is regarded as just as likely as The Rock with 9 to 1 odds.

Whether that means the oddsmakers believe the Arrowverse will eventually be incorporated into the movie universe, or just that Hoechlin’s performance on Supergirl could win movie executives over, is anybody’s guess.

Relative surprise candidates Henry Golding and Benjamin Walker appear on the list, too (10 to 1 for Golding and 16 to 1 for Walker).

Walker played the title role in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, from writer/director Seth Grahame-Smith, who at one point was expected to make The Flash. He also appeared in movies like In the Heart of the Sea and Flags of Our Fathers.

Henry Golding is the breakout star of this fall’s biggest surprise, Crazy Rich Asians. The former model and talk show host has a couple more movies in development right now.

At present, Cavill’s future as Superman remains up in the air (sky?), so all of these bets might seem a bit premature. Still, it is a peek at how some experts outside of the fandom bubble view the process.

The Worlds of DC films ahead include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020, along with numerous undated films in various stages of development.