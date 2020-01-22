Will the Arrowverse Have a Green Arrow After Crisis on Infinite Earths?

Shortly before Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) died in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” he told his daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara) that “there should always be at least one Green Arrow.” Saying this, he passed her a costume that would allow her to become the Green Arrow of 2040, when and if she needed to be. Of course, saying that there should “always” be a Green Arrow, and then immediately handing the job off to someone who can’t start for 20 years, is a move that raises another question: will there be a Green Arrow patroling the streets of Star City in the months and years to come, or will Oliver Queen’s name remain synonymous with the hooded archer until the events of last night’s “Green Arrow and the Canaries” episode?

Of course, Oliver has already groomed a generation of potential replacements. So we’ll run down a few possibilities here…!

John Diggle was briefly the Green Arrow, after the events of the “Invasion!” crossover revealed that his admiration for Oliver and his mission had transformed the role into something of a personal goal for him. After Oliver was outed as the vigilante, threatened with impeachment (he was mayor of Star City at the time) and facing potential criminal charges, it was impossible for him to suit back up. Diggle took on the role for a time, both fulfilling his own ambitions, and helping to keep the city safe when Oliver couldn’t.

Another person who had already suited up as the Green Arrow? Emiko Adachi-Queen (Sea Shimooka), who served as an antagonist in the show’s seventh season, only to be “brought around” just in time to die. While she had spent most of her time on the show targeting Oliver in retribution for the neglect and betrayal of their father, and the death of her mother as a result, she eventually realized that Oliver was not his father, and that she could have had a relatively normal life with her remaining family if she had taken a different path. One would think that being dead would preclude her from being the Green Arrow, but promotional photos released in advance of the finale show her standing with Oliver’s mother, sister, and son at his graveside, suggesting that Oliver “pushed” the post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” universe to fix some of the mistakes that he and others around him made during his years as the Green Arrow.

In addition to those two former Green Arrows, it is not impossible that we could see Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) leave the Arsenal name behind and become the Red Arrow, a path he took for a while in the comics. We have seen him suited up again in the photos for the finale, and standing alongside Thea Queen (Willa Holland). It would be kind of great if after all this time, we got a Green Arrow/Speedy team-up defending Star City again.

Arrow will air its final episode, “Fadeout,” on Tuesday night at 9 p.m., after an hour-long retrospective special that will take fans all the way back to the beginning. There is no official word yet on whether Green Arrow and the Canaries will be picked up to series.