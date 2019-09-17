Joker Director Reveals if a Sequel Is in the Works

If you’re hoping to see a sequel to Todd Phillip’s Joker, you might be out of luck. After a recent Joker screening in the City of Angels, Phillips revealed to those in attendance (via IGN) he and the studio “have no plan for a sequel.” The news was a direct response to a recent Total Film report claiming the filmmaker wanted to do a sequel with star Joaquin Phoenix in tow.

The director said his words in the previous comment were taking out of context. “The quote was, ‘I will do anything Joaquin wants to do,’” Phillips clarified. “And I would. But the movie’s not set up to [have] a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that’s it.”

Phillips’ initial comments in the Total Film piece read as such, “If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

Many have considered Joker to be in the running for an Oscar since the earliest screenings of the film. After the movie featuring the Clown Prince of crime ended up taking away the top award at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the film ended up debuting on Rotten Tomatoes with a generally positive response. As of this writing, it currently has a 76 percent Fresh rating.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis loved the movie, giving it a perfect five out of five stars.

“Joker is loaded with mystery on top of its numerous twists,” Davis says in his review. “By the time it ends, viewers will be left with several questions about the experience, some of which might be scarily directed at themselves. Phoenix’s Arthur laughs his way through terrible scenarios. For this, the actor demands an Oscar nomination it might not be the only nod this DC Comics movie earns. The cinematography, score, and direction create something unlike anything before it – -and it’s terrifying, thrilling, and moving.”

Joker bows October 4th. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Do you think Joker will end up getting any Oscar nominations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.