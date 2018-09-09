‘Wonder Woman 1984’s Chris Pine Explains Breakfast Club Photo

Chris Pine is returning to the DC Extended Universe as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. During filming, he and the rest of the cast channeled another set of characters, The Breakfast Club.

The photo of the Wonder Woman 1984 cast posed in the same way as the cast of the 1985 John Hughes movie went viral. Pine spoke to Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival about what inspired the photo.

“I didn’t realize there was a big response to it,” Pine said. “That was just everyone playing around on set one day, I think. If you spend 17 hours on set anywhere, you want to have a laugh.”

The photo was pretty appropriate given the Wonder Woman sequel’s 1980s setting, something that director Patty Jenkins has spoken about previously.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Pine rejoins Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the sequel. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal in a mystery role.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters on November 1, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.