Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Says Princess Diana Inspired Her Performance

Gal Gadot says that Princess Diana inspired her performance in Wonder Woman 1984. The actress spoke with Vanity Fair about how the beloved royal became her model for Diana Prince. (Ha, in case it wasn’t literal enough for you.) Doing that Cocktail Hour Live! event, the star talked about wanting to embody that sort of compassion and caring. There’s no doubt that people the world over loved Princess Di. With the numerous documentaries, and the focus on her sons lately, she has only continued to gain mythic status after her tragic death. For Gadot, mapping that kind of passion for others into her stint as Wonder Woman just makes a ton of sense. Fans of the film seem to agree, as her sort of poise is one of the things most complimented about the sequel to her first big movie as the character.

"I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, 'Ding, ding, ding,' that should be the Wonder Woman we have,” she explained. “How can you connect to a goddess that's super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect? I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart."

In some previous comments to Deadline both director Patty Jenkins and Gadot explained that they wanted to inspire the world with their work on the DC Comics film.

“We wanted to talk about something quite a bit more serious than we did with the first film, which is [about] the crisis facing our world,” Jenkins explained, “How do you use a superhero to inspire and reach the people of tomorrow, the kids of tomorrow, and the younger people of the world to save our world? I mean, if we’re not doing that with our superhero films, what are we doing? But because it was a more serious subject, I wanted it to be a more enjoyable—visually—ride. And so, I loved the idea of the ’80s. It countered the seriousness of our message with something fun and delightful.”

“I never really realized what an impact she had on people across the board, all around the world,” Gadot added. “This is the biggest movie and the most ambitious movie I’ve ever got to work on. And once we had the script and the vision, we just made sure that everyone gave a thousand percent for eight months to make sure that we could give the best movie we can to these amazing, amazing fans.”

Photo Credit: Anwar Hussein/WireImage/GettyImages