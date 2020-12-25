Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Wants Third Film to Provide "Closure"

✖

After quite a lot of anticipation, Wonder Woman 1984 made its debut in theaters and on HBO Max last month. While the sequel has been somewhat divisive, it has definitely found an audience, with a third Wonder Woman film officially being greenlit just days later. With franchise star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins both confirmed to return, fans are incredibly curious to see what their work on the third film will bring. In a new interview with Variety's The Big Ticket podcast, Gadot spoke about the work on the film, teasing that she hopes it brings about "a nice closure."

"We’ll have to wait and see," Gadot revealed. "You want to see a third movie, I want to see a third movie, too, to have ‘a nice closure.’"

It's unclear at this point exactly what that "closure" would encapsulate, and whether it could mean for Gadot's overall tenure as Wonder Woman, or just her and Jenkins' initial trilogy of films. Both Jenkins and Warner Bros. have been candid about Wonder Woman 3 potentially being Jenkins' last foray into the flagship franchise.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement when Wonder Woman 3 was first confirmed.

“WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie," Jenkins explained in an interview last month. "I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.”

Do you hope Wonder Woman 3 brings "closure" for the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!