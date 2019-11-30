Wonder Woman 1984 Merchandise Reveals Major Upgrade to Diana’s Armor

DC has had a banner year in 2019, and its 2020 looks pretty stacked as well. The year kicks off with Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, followed by the eagerly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984. The sequel will have director Patty Jenkins returning to the helm as well as star Gal Gadot, who will be reprising the role of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman. We know she’s getting some sweet new armor in the upcoming film, but a new piece of merchandise gives us a look at another new piece of gear that will definitely look familiar to fans of the comics.

As you can see in the image below, a new shirt with promotional art from the film is making the rounds on Reddit, and it shows Wonder Woman’s new armor (which looks more silver than gold here) as well as her new helmet, which looks fantastic.

The helmet bears an uncanny resemblance to the armor she sported in Kingdom Come, though over the years the armor has also made it into current continuity a few times.

We’re not sure why she ends up getting the armor upgrade in the film just yet, but we can’t wait to see Diana throwdown in her new gear in Wonder Woman 1984, especially since one of her most identifiable villains will be facing off against her.

Kristen Wiig will be playing the role of Cheetah in the film (aka Barbara Ann Minerva), and after seeing what Jenkins did with Dr. Poison and Ares we’re quite hopeful she can work the same sort of magic with Cheetah, who has always been one of Diana’s main villains in the comics.

So far we’ve only seen Wiig before the Cheetah transformation, but hopefully, we’ll get to see more of her in full Cheetah mode soon.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.

Are you excited for Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know in the comments!