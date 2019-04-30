Wonder Woman 1984 Director Shares New Look At Diana

Wonder Woman has been out of theaters for a bit, but Diana’s legacy lives on. The DC Extended Universe had its a big outing with the icon a couple summers back, and Diana will return before long in Wonder Woman 1984. It was just a matter of time before fans got a new look at the heroine, and it seems that gift has dropped at last.

Over on Twitter, Patty Jenkins gave fans a treat when she made a post about Gal Gadot, the actress who brings Diana to life. The director wrote a message celebrating the star’s birthday, and it included a special nod to Wonder Woman 1984.

“Happy Birthday to my most spectacular, incredible, amazing, beautiful, loving, powerful, hilarious and awe inspiring friend and partner. I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday Gal Gadot,” Jenkins wrote.

The tweet, which can be see above, features a photo as well. The image shows Gadot standing behind a fenced ledge with her hair down and swept to one side. With her lips painted red, Gadot looks regal in a long white dress, and the futuristic photo has fans thinking the shot comes from the sequel. After all, Jenkins included the hashtag #WW1984 to make a point, and it has fans more eager than ever to see the sequel.

Of course, fans do have a good wait to go before Diana returns to theaters. Wonder Woman 1984 was meant to hit theaters in November 2019, but that release date changed to June 2020 last fall. The delay means fans will have longer to wait before Diana reintroduces herself to audiences, but this photo can help satiate those fans for just awhile longer.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on June 5, 2020. Shazam! is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

