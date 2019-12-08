New Wonder Woman 1984 Character Posters Released

It’s a huge day for Wonder Woman fans thanks to the Wonder Woman 1984 presentation at CCXP in Brazil and while the event is where the official trailer for the eagerly anticipated sequel will be debuted to the world it’s also giving fans a lot of other great new insight on the film — including a series of incredible new character posters featuring not just Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, but Kristen Wiig‘s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal‘s Maxwell Lord as well.

In the posters, which were shared on Twitter by the official Wonder Woman movie account, we get our best look yet at the film’s primary characters. You can check them out for yourself below with the Cheetah poster being our best look yet — other than the trailer — at the character who has been such a mystery up until now.

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 – in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

In addition to the excellent look at Cheetah, we also get a great look at Wonder Woman in her impressive gold armor, armor that had previously been teased in merchandise for the film. It’s still not clear exactly how Wonder Woman ends up with this sweet armor upgrade, but as these posters reveal it’s a stunning look. This is also the best look yet we’re getting at Pascal’s Maxwell Lord who really does look a lot like his comic book counterpart — his suit even has a stripe pattern to it. We also get another look at Pine’s Steve Trevor, still rocking that very ’80s fanny pack.

Pine’s return as Trevor was a surprise for many fans considering the character’s demise at the end of the first movie. But Pine himself addressed the surprising circumstances surrounding Trevor’s return during an interview with Variety earlier this year.

“I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen,” Pine explained. “I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: ‘Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.’ And Patty’s like, ‘No, not about you.’ She said, ‘not about you’ more times making this film.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2020.

