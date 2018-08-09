‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Filming in London

Wonder Woman 1984 is officially headed across the pond.

New behind-the-scenes photos from Twitter user GeekDevil have revealed that the upcoming DC Films venture is set to begin filming in London. You can check out the photos, which show that various Warner Bros.’ production trucks are setting up in London.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Considering how little we currently know about the plot for Wonder Woman 1984, it’s essentially anyone’s guess as to why the film is setting up shop there. Granted, it was first rumored back in January that filming would take place there, and both Justice League and the first Wonder Woman have both filmed scenes in Leavesden, England. But the notion of WW84 filming on location at St. Andrews Place – at least in these photos – could hint at the locale itself having some sort of significance.

WW84 is set to have Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) embark on an entirely new adventure in 1980s Washington D.C., where she is joined by a somehow-reincarnated Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and a mystery character played by Pedro Pascal.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins added. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

Either way, it sounds like WW84 will give fans even more of the inspiring, powerful hero that fans saw in the first film.

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins revealed. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 will land in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.