DC Fans React to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Delay

The Wonder Woman sequel has been pushed back seven months, shifting from its planned November 1, 2019 release date to June 5, 2020.

Star Gal Gadot announced the news on Twitter Monday, writing the “changing landscape” allowed Wonder Woman 1984 to be returned to its “rightful home” in a summer slot, after the first movie lassoed up $821 million worldwide following its June 2 release in 2017.

A reason for the push back has not yet been detailed. Director Patty Jenkins said only on Twitter that the new date is “our weekend” and “feels like home.”

The move comes on the same day studio Warner Bros. removed Mark Wahlberg’s Six Billion Dollar Man off its release schedule. The new date for Wonder Woman 1984 the latest shakeup for DC Films, who pushed back the production start date on its planned Ezra Miller-led Flash solo movie to late 2019, indicating the film won’t race into theaters until 2021.

Warner Bros. will now release three comic book-inspired films in 2019: Shazam! in April and its Joker origin story in October, as well as Vertigo Comics’ The Kitchen in September. Birds of Prey, headlined by Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, follows in February 2020 ahead of Wonder Woman‘s new summer release.

This new date could also shift Red Notice, an action flick that stars Gadot alongside former Fast and Furious cast mate Dwayne Johnson. That film is being distributed by Universal Pictures and is currently set for June 12, 2020, just one week after the new Wonder Woman 1984 date.

Wonder Woman now steers clear of Disney’s Frozen 2, releasing November 27, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel, out December 13, and Star Wars: Episode IX, out December 20.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot noted of the film at San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Returning alongside Gadot is Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, who met his tragic but valiant end when sacrificing himself during World War I.

The mid-80s-set followup sees Gadot’s Diana navigate the Cold War as she’s pit against the Soviet Union and new super-powered enemy Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Gadot, Pine and Wiig are joined by series newcomer Pedro Pascal in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Jenkins has characterized 1984 as a “totally different film” than its predecessor, saying it draws upon “things that we love” from the first, but is “its own movie completely” and “an entirely new adventure.”

Wonder Woman 1984 opens June 5, 2020.

