‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Comments on Release Date Change

The world might have to wait a while to see Wonder Woman 1984 hit the big screen, but it sounds like the film’s director has a good outlook on that.

Patty Jenkins recently addressed WW84‘s release date change on her Twitter account, after franchise star Gal Gadot announced that the film would be moving from November of 2019 to June of 2020. As Jenkins explained, she can’t wait to share the film on its “weekend”, referencing Wonder Woman having the same release date in 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

😁Our weekend. Feels like home. Can’t wait for the day to come to share so many people’s great work, blowing me away every day. //t.co/OmNdGxckfB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 22, 2018

Wonder Woman 1984 will show Gadot’s Diana Prince in a new kind of adventure, which will pit her against Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine will also return as the previously-dead Steve Trevor, with Pedro Pascal rumored to be playing Maxwell Lord.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins revealed. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins added. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.