Director Patty Jenkins Teases Steve’s ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Return

Chris Pine might be left out of Marvel Studios’ superhero franchise, but the actor has found a niche with DC Films. The actor wowed with his work on Wonder Woman as Steve Trevor, a feat that will be replicated in the sequel. However, according to Patty Jenkins, Steve isn’t a promised a third comeback.

Recently, Jenkins spoke with Entertainment Tonight (via io9) about her work on I Am the Night. It was there she briefly talked about Wonder Woman 1984 and had the following to say when asked about a Steve comeback:

“We’ll see,” Jenkins said before adding: “Chris and I will be working together plenty more, one way or the other.”

As for the actor himself, Pine seems less than certain about Steve’s longevity. The actor, who is also part of I Am the Night, made sure to tell Entertainment Weekly he felt his character’s role with Wonder Woman has been completed.

“I think Steve’s done,” the actor admitted. “I think Steve’s done his bit. I wish them all the luck in the world.”

So far, there are very few details about Wonder Woman 1984 out, but fans do know it will feature the return of Steve. The character famously sacrificed his life at the first film’s end, prompting Diana to gather heart and take on Ares full stop. Now, with this sequel taking place in the 1980s, it seems Steve is somehow brought back into Wonder Woman’s life. No one knows how this will go down save for the cast, but Jenkins has promised fans the comeback will make total sense.

“It’s interesting,” Jenkins teased. “I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn’t a solution to ‘Oh God, that worked out, let’s try to jam you in there.’ It’s all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense. That’s all I can tell you.”

While Steve’s return may make sense in the second film, there is no telling what the sequel will set up for Wonder Woman 3. Jenkins has a master plan in mind for the franchise, but Steve’s participation in the series may not continue. Despite her vague comment to Entertainment Tonight, Jenkins did tell Vanity Fair this year she has clear plans in mind for Wonder Woman 3, so her vision for Steve is surely set… and being kept on the down low for good reason.

“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins admitted. “Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.