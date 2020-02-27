Brie Larson Chokes Gal Gadot In Adorable “Make Love, Not War” Photos

Many superhero fans have a soft spot for Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, especially after both heroines made their big-screen debuts in recent years. The two actresses who play them, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson, have been vocal about supporting each other for years, culminating in them presenting alongside each other at the Academy Awards earlier this month. Gadot recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and Larson backstage, including one where they pretend to have each other in a chokehold. Gadot’s caption continues the lovefest, saying “make love, not war”.

View this post on Instagram Make love ,Not war ❤️ @brielarson #oscars2020 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:24am PST

With both Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel being the first female solo movies in their respective franchises, the two have definitely been mentioned in the same breath. Larson has mentioned her Wonder Woman in a fair share of interviews, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot both congratulated Captain Marvel on its success when it debuted last year.

“What was so great about Wonder Woman was talking to female audience members afterwards about how they felt watching the movie.” Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film’s set. “A lot of the people I talked to just said, ‘I’ve never felt like that watching a movie before in my entire life. That character resonated [with] me in ways I didn’t even know a character could resonate with me.’ Which was great to hear, and kind of an amazing thing.”

“I think it helped us understand how important movies like this are.” Schwartz continued. “So, in terms of making the movie feel distinct, I think all these movies chart their own courses anyway… I think that means making the movie feel distinct, not just from other female-lead movies, but from all the other Marvel movies as well, which I think we try to do on every movie. It wasn’t a new challenge necessarily, but it was one I think we were extra-excited for because of the nature of what this movie means to people.”

What do you think of Larson and Gadot’s adorable crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut on June 5th. Captain Marvel 2 is rumored to have a 2022 release date.