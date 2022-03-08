Death of Wonder Woman Character Spoiled in New DC Comics Preview

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Nubia and the Amazons #6. This week marks the start of Trial of the Amazons, the first Wonder Woman crossover event in years. Diana of Themiscyra, Wonder Girl/Yara Flor, Nubia, Queen Hippolyta, Artemis, and more will be wrapped up in the crossover, which promises to redefine the Wonder Woman mythos once it concludes. Chapters 1 and 2 of Trial of the Amazons kick off this week, and a preview of Part 2 in Nubia and the Amazons #6 reveals one of its early casualties.

The first preview page shows Amazons assembled for a memorial at the Temple of Persephone. The character they are mourning is Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother, former Queen of the Amazons, and a member of the Justice League. Various characters come by to pay their last respects, including the tribes of Esquecidas, Themiscyrans, and Bana-Mighdall. All three tribes are interested in the arrival of Doom’s Doorway in Man’s World. Of course, conflict will arise as the tribes argue over how to best deal with the new development.

The characters in the Wonder Woman Family have been all over the DC Universe the last year, but Trial of the Amazons will bring them back together. Nubia and the Amazons writer Stephanie Williams talked to ComicBook.com about this is part of the fun of writing these characters.

“As you just mentioned, everybody is just all over the place, scattered and just a lot going on. So Trial of the Amazons is this coming home … Think of it as Thanksgiving, and maybe sometimes it goes well. Sometimes it doesn’t, depending on who still has beef with who and kind of what’s going on. But sometimes things get hashed out, and there’s a bit of a show,” Williams said. “So Nubia’s role in all of this is just to one, figure out who she is and who she needs to be for everyone moving forward, and also herself. Because again, she’s a Champion, she could punch her way out of a lot of stuff. As Queen, she could do that, but she probably wouldn’t be Queen very long and she needs to be a little bit more diplomatic about it, a little bit more balanced.”

The solicitation for Nubia and the Amazons #6 reads: “Trial of the Amazons part two! There’s been a murder on Themyscira, and the killer is still on the loose! Now it’s up to Nubia to play diplomat and detective as the other Amazon tribes are called in for questioning. Can she keep the peace long enough for the Contest to happen? She must, because Doom’s Doorway stands unguarded until a new champion is found!”

You can find the preview below. Nubia and the Amazons #6 goes on sale Tuesday, March 8th.

Nubia and the Amazons #6 Cover

