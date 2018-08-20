Gal Gadot Shares Her Support for Boy With Wonder Woman Backpack

Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman has inspired people all over the world, and it looks like the actress is giving her support to one fan in particular.

Gadot recently took to Twitter to respond to an article on Romper, where writer Katie Alicea detailed her previous apprehensions about her son, Issac, bringing a Wonder Woman-themed backpack to school. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Gadot said that she hopes Isaac wore the backpack “proudly”, and revealed that the notion of breaking gender stereotypes is “an important topic” to her.

Just read this article about breaking gender stereotypes by Katie Alicea. Such an important topic and something I believe in so strongly. I hope Issac wore the crown and his WW backpack proudly to school. 🙅🏻‍♀️#WonderBoy pic.twitter.com/sCbfprbG5y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 7, 2018

Gadot’s comments received a lot of positive attention, with fans thanking the actress for the strides she has made while bringing Wonder Woman to life. As audiences have seen throughout Gadot’s tenure in the DC Extended Universe, the goal has been to present the hero in a nuanced, inspiring way.

“I was obsessed with the tone,” director Patty Jenkins said of the first Wonder Woman film. “It was the hardest thing. Particularly because the story we were talking about could so easily skew another way with any of the chapters. You start in a fantasy world of women in costume, and then you go to real life, World War I England … and then you end up in the supernatural … and then you have a love story.”

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins continued. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

Fans will next get to see Gadot’s portrayal of the Princess of Themyscira in Wonder Woman 1984, a film set to take the character to new heights.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins added at the panel. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins revealed. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will land in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.