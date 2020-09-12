Wrap Around Covers for Rorschach Comic Revealed
One month ahead of the comic's debut, DC has released a full look at the wrap around covers for the upcoming Rorschach comic series. The Hollywood Reporter has the reveal of the first three issues which show the full front and back images of the covers, and perhaps offer a tease of what readers can expect from the issues. Series artist Jorge Fornés provided the covers for the series which seem to hint at what the issues hold, with the second featuring an image of what looks like The Question (the character that inspired Rorschach) and the third teasing the domino-masked sniper character shown in the first issue's preview. Check them out below!
Series writer Tom King also opened up with the outlet about the comic, teasing that he won't be sticking to the "Watchmen" motifs that many readers may have come to know he loves from his previous works.
"I really didn't want to do a Watchmen cover song, because to me, what Watchmen is about is, it broke down so many storytelling walls by telling a story in a different way, right?" King said. "This is the kind of story you've never seen before. So if you just tell a story in the same way Watchmen did, you're kind of, you're throwing away the one thing it did, which is creativity. If you just repeat what it did, then you're actually not repeating what it did. It's like a contradiction."
He continued, "You know me, I f***ing love a nine-panel grid, but I was like, 'Alright, we're not doing nine-panel grids. We're not doing the quote at the beginning.'...So we throw out all that stuff. Even the back matter. We're not going to do any of this stuff. We're gonna try to do something new, like he did something new. So we're going to copy him in that way instead of the way you would think we'd probably copy him."
Rorschach #1 will debut on October 20, 2020.
RORSCHACH #1 Solicitation
RORSCHACH #1
written by TOM KING
art and cover by JORGE FORNéS
variant cover by JAE LEE
blank variant cover
ON SALE 10/20/20
$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 12 | FC
CARD STOCK COVERS
DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+
It's been 35 years since Ozymandias dropped a giant interdimensional squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public's trust in heroes once and for all. And since that time, one figure in a fedora, mask, and trenchcoat has become a divisive culture icon.
So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as an assassin trying to kill a candidate running against President Robert Redford? Who is the man behind the mask, and why is he acting this way? It's up to one detective to uncover the true identity of this would-be killer—and it will take him into a web of conspiracies involving alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystic visions, and yes, comic books.
Writer Tom King joins forces with artist Jorge Fornés for a new miniseries that explores the mythic qualities of one of the most compelling characters from the bestselling graphic novel of all time, Watchmen.