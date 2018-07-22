‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Gal Gadot Teases Appearance at Next Year’s SDCC

Fans sitting in on Warner Brothers’ monstrous Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday were lucky enough to be treated to some footage from Wonder Woman 1984. Although the footage was made up of rough shots and cuts — production of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman has only been in production for three weeks, after all — it gave fans plenty to look forward to.

While Jenkins and company didn’t have all that much footage to go around, Wonder Woman 1984 is looking to have a big presence at next year’s Comic-Con. That is, of course, according to Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

Gadot retweeted an image of Jenkins and Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine earlier today hinting that the trio would be for another panel next summer.

“So much fun! Thank you #SDCC for having us,” Gadot tweeted. “See you next year.”

So much fun! Thank you #SDCC for having us.. Now back to set. See you next year 😉🙅‍♀️♥️ https://t.co/Ma3epEl1rY — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) July 22, 2018

A big Wonder Woman 1984 presence at San Diego Comic-Con next summer makes perfect sense for Warner Brothers. Other than Aquaman and Shazam!, Wonder Woman 1984 is the only other Warner Brothers-backed DC Comics movie actively in production. While Cyborg and Green Lantern Corps movies have been long-teased, release dates for those movies have yet to be set.

As for the footage at yesterday’s panel, ComicBook.com was lucky enough to see it and a description of what was shown follows.

“Wonder Woman lands in the mall in full costume, with a little girl saying oh my gosh as Wonder Woman tosses her into a plush bear while apprehending two gunmen and crushing their guns. She hips her lasso around them runs the other direction and less off the platform to the level below. Then she runs down the street in full dash mode in full costume. Clip ends.”

When asked about the era Wonder Woman 1984 was set in, Jenkins elaborated a bit on why she decided to advanced a few decades into the future after the events of Wonder Woman.

“That era [in the first film] was the beginning of the modernized world.” Jenkins explained. “This is its entirely own 80s movie and its own thing reason why it really was mankind at its best and worst. We’re aware of some of the prices of our behavior nowadays but back then we weren’t. Great music and elegant and incredible things of the 80s too but also revealing the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman visit a period of time as us at our most extreme.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will land in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.