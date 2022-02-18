Xer0: 50 Cent Options Christopher Priest DC Series for Film Franchise

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is developing a film franchise based on the DC Comics series Xer0 created by writer Christopher Priest and artist ChrisCross. Deadline reports Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television is developing the project alongside Color Farm Media. G-Unit Film & Television are producing with Color Farm’s Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon, as well as comic book editor Joseph Illidge, who is the CEO of the Illuminous production and publishing company. While Xer0 may not be a household name like Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman, his backstory is intriguing and unique enough to warrant movie treatment.

Xer0 stars Trane Walker as an African American government assassin who disguises himself as a white man in order to infiltrate and complete his missions. He leads a dual life between the exotic Casino Royale haunts of the international elite, and the disenfranchised city streets of East St. Louis, Illinois. Xer0 ends up encountering a moral awakening that places him in a life-and-death struggle.

“There’s no one better than Christopher Priest to bring G-Unit Film & Television into the world of comic book superheroes,” Jackson said in a statement. “Watch as we build XERO into a franchise alongside Christopher and Color Farm Media, I can’t wait for the world to meet Trane Walker in an all new way.”

“Priest is a master storyteller,” said Alexander. “Xerø is a powerful project and we’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television, the preeminent power players.”

“Xerø is the perfect action hero for our times in a story that is equal parts James Bond and James Baldwin,” Illidge added. “G-Unit’s legacy of courageous, edge-of-your-seat thrillers about complex protagonists makes them the perfect partner to spearhead this franchise. After working with Christopher on Batman years ago, I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him on Xerø.“

“Xerø depicts a slow-moving car wreck at the intersection of race and class,” Priest said. “The commonality of struggle represented by the life experiences of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, G-Unit Film & Television, and Color Farm assure a broad depth of first-hand appreciation for that delicate balance. It’s exciting to be working together to create this new world.”

This isn’t the first 50 Cent has dipped his toe into adapting a comic book franchise. He’s also working on a Trill League animated series based on Anthony Piper’s original graphic novel. It was going to be developed for Quibi, but with the company closing and Roku obtaining its previous projects, it’s unknown if Trill League is still being worked on.

What do you think of 50 Cent crafting a superhero film franchise out of the Xer0 comic book? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!