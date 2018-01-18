FX CEO Says They Are Pretty Optimistic About ‘Y: The Last Man’

Prior to the recent boom of comic-inspired TV series, Brian K. Vaughan‘s Y: The Last Man was one of the strongest contenders for stories that could transition to the small screen. Thanks to the success of The Walking Dead, Preacher and Legion, the possibility for the series looks even stronger. An FX executive recently shared that he’s optimistic that the show can come to fruition at the network.

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association press event. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael [Green] is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

The story follows Yorick Brown and his pet monkey after all mammals with a Y chromosome die off, depicting how the remaining women on the planet adjust to the sudden change.

Green was previously working on the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods with Starz, yet his departure allows him to explore various other projects. Vaughan himself spoke about Green’s involvement with the project last year and his hope for the series.

“Wow, can that guy write,” Vaughan told The Hollywood Reporter about Green’s script. “I wanted to find someone who loved the source material, but didn’t feel so indebted to it that they would be afraid to change it.”

The series covered a wide range of challenging issues, from politics to religion to gender, making the series feel even more relevant in our current cultural climate.

“When he first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan said. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

With Vaughan having written each issue in the series, many fans were hopeful he’d be involved in writing the project, but he has no interest in converting his own work into a different medium.

“It used to be that I’d think: ‘I want to do all of these adaptations myself! I worked in film and television. I know how to do this sh-t! Just give me the ball, coach. I’ll go out there and do it!’” Vaughan shared. “I read recently a quote from the novelist Richard Price when he was being asked why he doesn’t adapt his own work anymore. He said something along the lines of: ‘Adapting your own work is like giving yourself a root canal, just because you happen to be a dentist. You would be well-advised to let others handle that.’

He added, “I’m very grateful to have other people doing this dental work, and as you say, I get to just largely enjoy it as a fan.”

Another one of Vaughan’s books that was adapted into a TV series, Marvel’s Runaways, was recently renewed for a second season on Hulu.

[H/T TV Guide]