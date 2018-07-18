Amber Tamblyn Joins FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ TV Pilot

It looks like FX‘s Y: The Last Man has enlisted another major player.

Amber Tamblyn has been cast in the upcoming pilot episode, according to Deadline. Tamblyn will be playing an original character named Mariette Callows, the first daughter of the President of the United States who has been groomed for a politically conservative career.

Tamblyn is known for her roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Joan of Arcadia, and Two and a Half Men.

Y: The Last Man draws inspiration from the Vertigo series of the same name, which envisions a post-apocalyptic world where almost every male mammal has been wiped out. The series follows Yorick (Barry Keoghan) and his monkey Ampersand, as they attempt to canvass that world.

The cast of Y: The Last Man also includes Diane Lane as Jennifer Brown, Imogen Poots as Hero, Lashana Lynch as Agent 355, Juliana Canfield as Beth, and Marin Ireland as Nora.

It’s been a long period of time since Y: The Last Man was first optioned to live-action, with a film version in the works from 2007 to 2014. FX then began developing the project in 2015, with American Gods and Logan alum Michael Green tapped to write the script.

“When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan said in an interview late last year. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

A pilot was officially ordered in April of this year, and FX has been increasingly hopeful about the series making it to the small screen.

“[We feel] pretty optimistic, not quite at a final decision point,” FX CEO John Landgraf said back in January of this year. “But we got a script I really like, a draft we really like recently. Michael [Green] is available, because he’s not involved in American Gods [anymore].”

Y: The Last Man does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide you with more updates as they come about.