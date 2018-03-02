With the conclusion of “Milk Wars” this week, Young Animal reaches the end of its first phase of comics. The initial pop-up imprint from DC Comics was founded in 2016 with musician and comics writer Gerard Way curating a roster of four titles. Since then, many of these titles have reached a conclusion with some preparing to now be relaunched. The imprint has also launched a mini-series and a crossover event with the mainstream of DC Comics.

Young Animal has a long future ahead of it still. Many of its core titles are being relaunched with new titles and directions. Mother Panic will gain the subtitle “Gotham A.D.”, Shade will become “The Changing Woman”, and Cave Carson’s eye will now be labeled as interstellar. This moment presents a pause in the line as it prepares a new chapter for its characters and its own existence.

That’s why we are taking the opportunity to examine all of the Young Animal comics published so far and rank our favorites. The line has been consistently defined by its unique superhero stories and quality teams of creators, but some comics still stand out as the cream of this crop. So without any further ado, here are the ComicBook.com rankings of the best Young Animal series so far.

6. Mother Panic

Created by: Jody Houser and Tommy Lee Edwards

Issues (So Far): Mother Panic #1-12

Mother Panic has offered some of the most brutal action and drama to ever occur in Gotham City. Its central character is far worse at coping than Bruce Wayne (as hard as that is to believe) and her dark world features much less light than the bright costumes of a Batman comic. Yet Mother Panic has been forced to define itself in contrast to the Batman line of books, almost by necessity due to its setting. The result, while a welcome addition to Gotham, makes it seem less original than most of the fare offered at Young Animal. It is another superhero comic, whereas every other ongoing series has explored far stranger themes and ideas.

5. “Milk Wars”

Created by: Gerard Way, Steve Orlando, et al.

Issues (So Far): JLA/Doom Patrol Special #1, Doom Patrol/JLA Special #1, and various other specials

The first big Young Animal crossover is a real mixed bag. The initial crossover special offered some of the most innovative artistic work from the line so far as ACO drafted enthralling, communicative pages. The intermediary issues hung together only loosely, providing excuses to match up mainstream heroes with their offbeat counterparts, but failing to push a central narrative beyond what was already stated. Ultimately, “Milk Wars” is more defined by its ambition than its success. There’s plenty to think about in these pages, but they never cohere into a great cohesive story—the result is a wonderful mess.

4. Shade, The Changing Girl

Created by: Cecil Castellucci and Marley Zarcone

Issues (So Far): Shade, The Changing Girl #1-12

If any Young Animal series requires some time to grow on readers, it’s Shade, The Changing Girl. There are two worlds to explore, both that of a vindictive high school student and a psychedelic alien race. Watching those narratives build results in some spectacular fireworks by the end of the first volume and is worth some patience. Once this series gets going, it investigates themes of identity and artistic engagement very well. While the first 12 issues hang together in excellent fashion, it’s very exciting to think what Shade, The Changing Woman might bring next.

3. Bug!: The Adventures of Forager

Created by: Lee Allred and Mike Allred

Issues (So Far): Bug!: The Adventures of Forager #1-6

Bug! Provided a Young Animal take to DC Comics’ ongoing celebration of Jack Kirby’s 100th birthday in 2017. The titular hero began his journey in Kirby’s Fourth World Saga and has found a cult fandom due to later series like Cosmic Odyssey. The Allred family took this minor character and used him to walk through the massive Kirby legacy, exploring the many themes and ideas that captured the artist’s attention. It was weird in the best sort of way, blending the strength of the original ideas with the charm of Allred’s glowingly positive work. There’s a lot of love in this mini-series both for “The King” and comics as a whole.

2. Cave Carson Has A Cybernetic Eye

Created by: Jon Rivera, Gerard Way, and Michael Avon Oeming

Issues (So Far): Cave Carson Has A Cybernetic Eye #1-12

This series was truly a family affair. No matter how far into the earth’s crust it dug or how many alternate universes it hopped, the story always centered on Cave, his daughter, and the missing piece of their nuclear family. The result is something truly special as mind-bending space worms and doomsday plots make for spectacular pages, but still play second fiddle to very personal conflicts and drama. Few superhero comics capture the balance of the personal and universal as well as this one did, and it features the ridiculous antics of Mad Dog on top of all that. Cave Carson Has An Interstellar Eye is at the top of our list for the upcoming Young Animal relaunches for a good reason.

1. Doom Patrol

Created by: Gerard Way and Nick Derington

Issues (So Far): Doom Patrol #1-10

Doom Patrol has a much-lauded history among comics fans, critics, and historians. It preceded X-Men in establishing a team of outcasts and was one of the best superhero titles to emerge from early Vertigo. Gerard Way has ensured his addition to the mythos will be just as revered. Doom Patrol acknowledges all of its history while building new characters and ideas into every issue. Delays are never bothersome because each new installment delivers something worth the wait. Doom Patrol is as strange of a superhero comic as one might imagine, but never loses its focus on character making it far more accessible than other oddball series. There’s no doubt that Doom Patrol best reflects the Young Animal brand and all of its potential.

BONUS: Eternity Girl

Created by: Magdalene Visaggio and Sonny Liew

Issues (So Far): None

These rankings will have to change very soon as the first issue of Eternity Girl will be released in only a couple of weeks. This new story is about a former superhero and super-spy who has grown tired of living but cannot die. It’s coming from two of the hottest talents in mainstream comics today and promises a lot of surprises. For as fond as we are of many comics from Young Animal so far, it’s possible that Eternity Girl could top our next ranking.