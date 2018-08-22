‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Trailer Released at SDCC

It’s been five years since Young Justice last aired on Cartoon Network and now fans are getting their first look at what comes next with Young Justice: Outsiders.

The upcoming DC Universe debuted the first trailer for the upcoming animated series today at San Diego Comic-Con. You can check it out above.

“The fans have waited long enough and it’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year,” Warner Bros. TV wrote in its press release. “In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage super heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains, and super secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.”

As we’ve seen in posters for Young Justice: Outsiders, Darkseid will play a major role when the show debuts, fitting as the series went off the air with a cliffhanger that showed the big bad being partially responsible for the problems that the superheroes faced. When the series was cancelled in 2013 there was no resolution to the story line of the Light conspiring with Apokolips. Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see how things play out as the show isn’t set to debut until 2019, but all of the voice actors have finished recording for the season.

“We’ve already recorded all 26 episodes,” said Aqualad actor Khary Payton. “We’re just waiting for the animation to come back. I’ve already seen some of it. It looks great. I’m so excited… It is as twisty, and turny, and full of so many characters, I can’t wait for you guys to see it. You’re going to love it.”

